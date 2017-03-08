New Community Seed Library Now Open to the Public at Chino Basin Water Conservation District
The free Open House will offer seed saving education workshops, crafts, demos, and activities for the whole family. Residents can now "check in" and "check out" seeds from library to take home and grow their own flowers, trees, vegetables and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
