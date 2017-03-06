More than 80 percent of all wildfires...

More than 80 percent of all wildfires caused by humans, new study says

People have triggered five out of six wildfires in the U.S. over the last two decades, tripling the length of the wildfire season and making it start earlier in the East and last longer in the West, a new study finds. Even as climate change worsens the nation's fire season - making it longer and easier to burn more acres - researchers said human activities play an even bigger role.

