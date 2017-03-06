Missing their shots, a third of stude...

Missing their shots, a third of students are booted from class in 1899

Due to smallpox, more than a third of the school kids in San Bernardino and Rialto were kept out of school 118 years ago this month. Apparently no student actually got that disease in March 1899, but the fact they had failed to get vaccinated for it got them booted out of class for two months.

