Martinez to Manage WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff Orange and San Bernardino Offices
In his new position, Martinez will support diversification and growth, drive strategic direction, and lead the firm's management team in Orange County and the Inland Empire. Some of the firm's recent projects in the region include the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center, the San Bernardino Transit Center, the I-15 Express Lanes Project; and the rehabilitation of a runway at Palm Springs International Airport.
