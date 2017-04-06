March 31-April 6, 2017: Bunco Night F...

March 31-April 6, 2017: Bunco Night Fundraiser, Simply Smiles Fundraiser, Screenings of The Founder

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Newtown Bee

Friday, March 31 : cocktails at 7, admission by donation, brief presentation by Simply Smiles Founder Bryan Nurnberger on Norwalk-based charity organizations mission and current initiatives for impoverished children, also celebration of Jan and Scott Redfern of Monroe, who have traveled repeatedly to South Dakota and Mexico for Simply Smiles, also live music, business casual attire, reservations requested; 203-810-4041, In 1964, a less-than-successful milkshake machine salesman and huckster named Ray Kroc finds himself intrigued by a fast food operation in San Bernardino, Calif., run by brothers Dick and Mac McDonald , who had figured out a way to quickly and efficiently deliver consistent fast food and had ordered eight machines for their business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newtown Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr DelusionalPhartzz 32,828
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 20 hr Now_What- 56
Review: Omnitrans ACCESS Sun OMNITRANS ACCESS 2
Review: OMNITRANS Sun OMNITRANS 1
Review: Summit Container Corporation Sat Well Well 2
Review: Tibor Protection & Services (Jun '15) Sat Blake 4
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Mar 25 CHARLES 1,001
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,526 • Total comments across all topics: 279,870,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC