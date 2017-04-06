March 31-April 6, 2017: Bunco Night Fundraiser, Simply Smiles Fundraiser, Screenings of The Founder
Friday, March 31 : cocktails at 7, admission by donation, brief presentation by Simply Smiles Founder Bryan Nurnberger on Norwalk-based charity organizations mission and current initiatives for impoverished children, also celebration of Jan and Scott Redfern of Monroe, who have traveled repeatedly to South Dakota and Mexico for Simply Smiles, also live music, business casual attire, reservations requested; 203-810-4041, In 1964, a less-than-successful milkshake machine salesman and huckster named Ray Kroc finds himself intrigued by a fast food operation in San Bernardino, Calif., run by brothers Dick and Mac McDonald , who had figured out a way to quickly and efficiently deliver consistent fast food and had ordered eight machines for their business.
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|DelusionalPhartzz
|32,828
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|20 hr
|Now_What-
|56
|Review: Omnitrans ACCESS
|Sun
|OMNITRANS ACCESS
|2
|Review: OMNITRANS
|Sun
|OMNITRANS
|1
|Review: Summit Container Corporation
|Sat
|Well Well
|2
|Review: Tibor Protection & Services (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Blake
|4
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|CHARLES
|1,001
