Man shot multiple times in San Bernardino dies of injuries
A man found wounded Sunday, March 12, 2017, at 11th and D streets in San Bernardino was pronounced dead at the hospital. SAN BERNARDINO >> Police discovered a mortally wounded man Sunday night after officers heard several shots near 11th and D streets in San Bernardino, officials said.
