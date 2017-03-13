Man shot multiple times in San Bernar...

Man shot multiple times in San Bernardino dies of injuries

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

A man found wounded Sunday, March 12, 2017, at 11th and D streets in San Bernardino was pronounced dead at the hospital. SAN BERNARDINO >> Police discovered a mortally wounded man Sunday night after officers heard several shots near 11th and D streets in San Bernardino, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 6 hr Maribel Talk to H... 951
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sun AndyPhartss 32,779
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Sun spud 21
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Mar 10 ramswell 50
Gay Marraige? Mar 10 Mike 3
Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15) Mar 9 Azulb 18
Is there any gay cruising in crestline??? (Jan '16) Mar 8 warning 6
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC