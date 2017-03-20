Longtime San Bernardino residenta s home burglarized, police need help identifying suspect
SAN BERNARDINO >> Police are asking for the public's help to find the man who they believe burglarized an elderly woman's home. According to the police, on March 10 a man forced his way through a rear window of a home in the 3600 block of North G Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|When Pharts
|32,807
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Maribel vs Hector
|980
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Mar 16
|Bill Braskey
|376
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Mar 12
|spud
|21
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Mar 10
|ramswell
|50
|Gay Marraige?
|Mar 10
|Mike
|3
|Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|Azulb
|18
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC