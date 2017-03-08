Loading dock fires at Highland stores quickly extinguished
Calfire San Bernardino, which contracts for fire services in Highland, was called out at 7:20 p.m. to the Big Lots store at 26545 Highland Ave. for a reported structure fire. Responding personnel reported seeing a large volume of smoke and requested a second-alarm response, spokesperson Debbie Chapman wrote in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there any gay cruising in crestline??? (Jan '16)
|20 hr
|warning
|6
|Gay Marraige?
|20 hr
|warning
|2
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Mar 6
|Maribel vs Hector
|906
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Sure Phart
|32,770
|Rialto shooting victim identified (Jun '09)
|Mar 5
|Anonymous
|36
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 24
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|katy88
|23
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC