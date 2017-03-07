Lil Wayne & Big Sean Tapped To Headline Power 106's Powerhouse 2017
One of the biggest annual Hip Hop events on the West Coast will feature a New Orleans-born rapper and a Detroit spitter. Lil Wayne and Big Sean were selected to headline Power 106's Powerhouse 2017 festival at the Glen Helen Amphitheater.
