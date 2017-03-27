LAPD again tops Baker to Vegas relay; Inland Empire sheriffa s win categories

Teams from the Riverside County and San Bernardino County sheriff's departments were among those that won their categories in the 33rd Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup relay Sunday. The Los Angeles Police Department's agency-wide team was the overall top finisher for the sixth year in a row, with its runners covering the 120-mile, 20-stage footrace in a combined 12 hours, 52 minutes, 38 seconds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.