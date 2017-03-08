Kushstock wants to be the cannabis festival of the people
Kushstock 3, set for the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino on Saturday, March 11, will include vendors, music and more. The event is free and open to people 18 and older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
