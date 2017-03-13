Justice Department gives Pulse nightc...

Justice Department gives Pulse nightclub shooting victims $8.5 million grant

Victims of the June 2016 Florida nightclub massacre will receive nearly $8.5 million in grant money from the federal government. Officials in Florida will then distribute the money for emotional and financial support for victims' families, those wounded in the shooting and responders.

