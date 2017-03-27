Jury finds 1 deputy guilty, deadlocks on 2 others in Apple Valley beating caught on video

Three San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies - from left, Nicholas Downey, Charles Foster and Michael Phelps - are shown during their trial at San Bernardino Superior Court for the April 9, 2015 beating of Apple Valley resident Francis Jared Pusok following a nearly three-hour pursuit in the High Desert. One of three San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies accused of assaulting an Apple Valley man following a chase through the High Desert two years ago was found guilty Thursday, while a mistrial was declared for the other two deputies.

