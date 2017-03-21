It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
Warped Tour doesn't book many punk bands anymore, but in 2015, founder Kevin Lyman launched It's Not Dead Fest , a San Bernardino, CA festival that focuses on punk as we knew it from roughly 1977 to 1995. The second It's Not Dead Fest will happen this year on August 26 .
