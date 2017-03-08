Inland taxpayers leave unclaimed Earned Income Tax Credits on the table, group says
Every year, Californians leave $2 billion of unclaimed Earned Income Tax Credits on the table, says the organization charged with promoting awareness of the California Earned Income Tax Credit. In San Bernardino County, its estimated that there are 50,000 residents that are owed $26 million, while in Riverside County there are 40,000 residents owed $20 million, said Blanca Lopez, who is heading up an Inland Empire-focused public information campaign on behalf of the Golden State Opportunity Foundation, focusing on the two-county area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15)
|30 min
|Sarah6675
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,774
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Jenny vs Hector
|922
|Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15)
|Thu
|Azulb
|18
|Is there any gay cruising in crestline??? (Jan '16)
|Wed
|warning
|6
|Gay Marraige?
|Wed
|warning
|2
|Rialto shooting victim identified (Jun '09)
|Mar 5
|Anonymous
|36
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC