Inland taxpayers leave unclaimed Earned Income Tax Credits on the table, group says

Every year, Californians leave $2 billion of unclaimed Earned Income Tax Credits on the table, says the organization charged with promoting awareness of the California Earned Income Tax Credit. In San Bernardino County, its estimated that there are 50,000 residents that are owed $26 million, while in Riverside County there are 40,000 residents owed $20 million, said Blanca Lopez, who is heading up an Inland Empire-focused public information campaign on behalf of the Golden State Opportunity Foundation, focusing on the two-county area.

