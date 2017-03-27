High winds to hit hard in many Southern California communities
Strong and potentially damaging winds will lash away at mountain, valley, coastal and urban areas of Los Angeles County today and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Following a dry cold front, the winds will pick up this afternoon and blow in a west-to-northwest direction, then strengthen as they turn northerly tonight and Tuesday morning, said an NWS statement.
