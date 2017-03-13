Hesperia deputy shooter also suspect in Highland homicide, Rialto 210 Freeway shooting
SAN BERNARDINO >> Sheriff John McMahon called the man tied to a series of violent crimes in the region a “hateful individual” during the Friday morning news conference. At the news conference Friday morning at San Bernardino Sheriff's Department headquarters offered details of the shooting of a Hesperia deputy Thursday morning and its connection to a string of shootings in the region this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|Next pharts
|32,793
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Thu
|MARIBEL VS HECTOR
|968
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Bill Braskey
|376
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Mar 12
|spud
|21
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Mar 10
|ramswell
|50
|Gay Marraige?
|Mar 10
|Mike
|3
|Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|Azulb
|18
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC