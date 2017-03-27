Heading to Vegas this weekend or the next? Read this first
The 15 Freeway in northern Fontana will be closing 55 hours this weekend and the next as workers build a drainage project. Traffic is expected to be snarled on the route that's heavily used by thousands of trucks and Southern California weekend travelers to and from Las Vegas.
