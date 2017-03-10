Griego Files Suit Challenging Public Defender Hire

Local attorney Patrik Griego followed through this morning on his threat to file a petition with the Humboldt County Superior Court asking a judge to step in and block the county's recent hire of David Marcus as its next public defender. The petition for a writ of mandate, filed as a public interest lawsuit, alleges that Marcus does not meet the minimum qualifications for the position required by the state as outlined under Government Code Section 27701.

