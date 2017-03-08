Grant helps buy 27 $300,000 trucks; find out what they do
Brian Rippie, Sales Director of Forklifts for BYD Heavy Industries, shows Art Bocek with Daylight Transport, details about the electric forklift. Four battery-electric yard and service BYD trucks delivered to Daylight Transport freight-handling service center in Fontana Friday.
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|15 hr
|ramswell
|50
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|BigPharts
|32,777
|Gay Marraige?
|Fri
|Mike
|3
|lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Sarah6675
|10
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Fri
|Jenny vs Hector
|922
|Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15)
|Thu
|Azulb
|18
|Is there any gay cruising in crestline??? (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|warning
|6
