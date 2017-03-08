Grant helps buy 27 $300,000 trucks; f...

Grant helps buy 27 $300,000 trucks; find out what they do

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Brian Rippie, Sales Director of Forklifts for BYD Heavy Industries, shows Art Bocek with Daylight Transport, details about the electric forklift. Four battery-electric yard and service BYD trucks delivered to Daylight Transport freight-handling service center in Fontana Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) 15 hr ramswell 50
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 23 hr BigPharts 32,777
Gay Marraige? Fri Mike 3
lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15) Fri Sarah6675 10
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Fri Jenny vs Hector 922
Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15) Thu Azulb 18
Is there any gay cruising in crestline??? (Jan '16) Mar 8 warning 6
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,475,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC