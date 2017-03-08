Fontana man to be sentenced in San Bernardino police Officer Bryce Hanesa death

San Bernardino police Officer Bryce Hanes, 40, was killed Nov. 5, 2015, when his patrol car was struck by Archie Green III's Dodge Charger in Ontario. RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> The man who admitted to being impaired when he slammed into a San Bernardino police vehicle in 2015 killing Officer Bryce Hanes is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

