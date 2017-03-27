Following report of groundwater deple...

Following report of groundwater depletion, Rialto joins nationwide water conservation challenge

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Mayor Deborah Robertson speaks during a groundwater awareness event held by the City of Rialto on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at J.P. Kelley Elementary School in Rialto, Ca. RIALTO >> With area groundwater basins hovering at record-low levels, Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson announced Thursday that her city would be asking residents to make long-term commitments to conserve water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: OMNITRANS 9 hr Omnitrans Route 1 6
News San Bernardino: Cage fighter arrested on suspic... (Mar '08) 18 hr Jer 19
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu HePharts 32,836
Review: Omnitrans ACCESS Mar 26 OMNITRANS ACCESS 2
News Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09) Mar 23 Anonymous 27
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT! Mar 21 West Coast Alert 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC