Following report of groundwater depletion, Rialto joins nationwide water conservation challenge
Mayor Deborah Robertson speaks during a groundwater awareness event held by the City of Rialto on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at J.P. Kelley Elementary School in Rialto, Ca. RIALTO >> With area groundwater basins hovering at record-low levels, Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson announced Thursday that her city would be asking residents to make long-term commitments to conserve water.
