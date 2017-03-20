Following botched Highland robbery, man allegedly steals boys skateboard at gunpoint
HIGHLAND >> After allegedly robbing a Highland discount store, a man reportedly took a teen's skateboard and skated away from deputies Sunday, officials said. Alejandro Edward Rodriguez, 27, of San Bernardino was arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of armed robbery and is being held at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Pete
|32,806
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Maribel vs Hector
|980
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Mar 16
|Bill Braskey
|376
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Mar 12
|spud
|21
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Mar 10
|ramswell
|50
|Gay Marraige?
|Mar 10
|Mike
|3
|Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|Azulb
|18
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC