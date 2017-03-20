Following botched Highland robbery, man allegedly steals boys skateboard at gunpoint

HIGHLAND >> After allegedly robbing a Highland discount store, a man reportedly took a teen's skateboard and skated away from deputies Sunday, officials said. Alejandro Edward Rodriguez, 27, of San Bernardino was arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of armed robbery and is being held at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga in lieu of $50,000 bail.

