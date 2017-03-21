Flight electronics ban will separate passengers from their private data
Boarding an airplane is one of those times you realise just how vital laptops are to modern life. If yours was left behind in a checked bag at some airport terminal, you'd be rendered somewhat useless until you got it back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group Stalking (Jul '13)
|2 hr
|Dppty
|33
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|This phartss
|32,809
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT!
|7 hr
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Maribel vs Hector
|980
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Mar 16
|Bill Braskey
|376
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Mar 12
|spud
|21
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Mar 10
|ramswell
|50
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC