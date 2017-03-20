First of 27 BYD electric trucks arriving in Southern California...

The State of California, San Bernardino Council of Governments and partners Daylight Transport and BYD Motors celebrated the arrival of the first of 27 electric yard and service trucks for freight and rail yards in three disadvantaged communities in San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Fontana. The demonstration truck project is funded by $9 million from the State's climate change-fighting cap-and-trade program and another $10.2 million in cash and in-kind matching funds.

