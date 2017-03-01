Driver killed after plummeting off Highway 138 turnout

A Rialto man reported missing since January 12 is believed to be the deceased driver of a pickup truck discovered Wednesday, February 22, several hundred feet below a Highway 138 turnout just below Top Town Crestline. Although the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office on Tuesday had yet to positively identify the driver's remains, they are believed to be those of Rialto resident Patthaya Wattanachinda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Alpenhorn News.