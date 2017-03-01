Dive team searches for missing child after car plunges into California Aqueduct in Hesperia

HESPERIA >> Sheriff's divers will continue their search today for a 2-year-old child after the vehicle the juvenile was in crashed into the California Aqueduct in Hesperia Thursday night, killing a woman and injuring two other children. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Dive Team searched for the missing child for several hours but finally had to suspend their hunt late Thursday night, according to a tweet from Dive Team Commander Lt.

