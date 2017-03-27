Dine 909: Golden Corral restaurant chain is headed to Ontario
Jeff, who last tipped us off on the future location of the Rancho Cucamonga Dog Haus , sent us a message on Facebook with a link to a press release about a new Golden Corral coming to the city. Although the press release mentions that construction will begin in April, a visit to the site last week showed construction has already started I was also a bit surprised about the location, too.
