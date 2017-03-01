Deputies interrupt burglary in progress in Twentynine Pines

SAN BERNARDINO >> San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday interrupted a burglary near Twentynine Palms and took two people into custody. The deputies had responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway of home in the 69000 block of Sunny Sands Road, and two burglary suspect were in the home, according to a sheriff's news release.

