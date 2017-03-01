Deputies Arrest Man after He Attempts to Hit Girlfriend with a Shovel
Sheriff's deputies announced that they have arrested Michael Anthony Peachie, 28, resident of Crestline, after he allegedly attempted to strike his girlfriend with a shovel during an argument. In a statement to The Alpenhorn News by a Sheriff's Department spokesperson, it was reported that on February 19, the Sheriff's Department Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Alpenhorn News.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rialto shooting victim identified (Jun '09)
|4 hr
|Pipi37
|36
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Pressing Phart
|32,768
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|Maribel vs Hector
|905
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 24
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|katy88
|23
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC