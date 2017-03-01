Deputies Arrest Man after He Attempts...

Deputies Arrest Man after He Attempts to Hit Girlfriend with a Shovel

Sheriff's deputies announced that they have arrested Michael Anthony Peachie, 28, resident of Crestline, after he allegedly attempted to strike his girlfriend with a shovel during an argument. In a statement to The Alpenhorn News by a Sheriff's Department spokesperson, it was reported that on February 19, the Sheriff's Department Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

