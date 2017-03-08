Defense continues cross of San Bernardino County supervisor Gonzales at Colonies trial

SAN BERNARDINO >> Defense attorneys continued their cross examination Wednesday of county Supervisor Josie Gonzales at the Colonies corruption trial, grilling her over the truthfulness of her accounts about visits to China and her voting pattern during settlement negotiations in the more than decade-old civil case. Before jurors entered the room, attorneys for both sides argued over whether Gonzales should have been called upon by prosecutors to testify about the China trips at all, given the amount of evidence contradicting her various accounts over the years.

