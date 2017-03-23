CSUSB Study Indicates Homeownership Leads to Higher Education, Lower Crime
San Bernardino, Ca - A January 2017 research report from California State University, San Bernardino shows the relationship between homeownership and sociological factors in San Bernardino County affect outcomes such as educational attainment, health, crime, inequality and poverty. The 30 page report written by Daniel MacDonald and Yasemin Dildar of CSUSB's Economics Department titled, " California Homeownership and Sociological Factors , " took data on homeownership from each county and analyzed its relationship to each of these outcomes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|MATTHEW
|998
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|Life Pharts
|32,816
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Anonymous
|27
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Thu
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Smart and Final E...
|4
|Review: Summit Container Corporation
|Mar 22
|SUMMIT FONTANA
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT!
|Mar 21
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC