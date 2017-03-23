CSUSB Study Indicates Homeownership Leads to Higher Education, Lower Crime

San Bernardino, Ca - A January 2017 research report from California State University, San Bernardino shows the relationship between homeownership and sociological factors in San Bernardino County affect outcomes such as educational attainment, health, crime, inequality and poverty. The 30 page report written by Daniel MacDonald and Yasemin Dildar of CSUSB's Economics Department titled, " California Homeownership and Sociological Factors , " took data on homeownership from each county and analyzed its relationship to each of these outcomes.

