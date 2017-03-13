CSUSB Names Twillea Evans-Carthen New Ombuds Officer
San Bernardino, CA - Twillea Evans-Carthen, manager of programs and employment in the Cal State San Bernardino Human Resources Department, has been named the university's ombuds officer. "I'm delighted that Twillea has accepted this very important job as our university's ombuds officer," said university President Tomas D. Morales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|10 hr
|CHAD
|962
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|HimPhartt
|32,783
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Mar 12
|spud
|21
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Mar 10
|ramswell
|50
|Gay Marraige?
|Mar 10
|Mike
|3
|Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|Azulb
|18
|Is there any gay cruising in crestline??? (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|warning
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC