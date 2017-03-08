CSUSB Accounting Students Offer Free Tax Preparation Services
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Students from Cal State San Bernardino's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program are offering free income tax preparation for eligible taxpayers through April 18 at various locations throughout the Inland Empire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|BOB
|911
|Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15)
|10 hr
|Azulb
|18
|Is there any gay cruising in crestline??? (Jan '16)
|Wed
|warning
|6
|Gay Marraige?
|Wed
|warning
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Sure Phart
|32,770
|Rialto shooting victim identified (Jun '09)
|Mar 5
|Anonymous
|36
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 24
|okimar
|19
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC