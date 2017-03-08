CSUSB Accounting Students Offer Free ...

CSUSB Accounting Students Offer Free Tax Preparation Services

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Students from Cal State San Bernardino's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program are offering free income tax preparation for eligible taxpayers through April 18 at various locations throughout the Inland Empire.

