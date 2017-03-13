County braces for renewed In-Home Supportive Services spending

This county is bracing for the financial brunt from the looming cancellation of a seven-county pilot program that had capped local costs for In-Home Supportive Services and shifted responsibility for IHSS labor negotiations to the state. The Coordinated Care Initiative, announced by Gov. Jerry Brown in January 2012, enabled persons eligible for both Medicare and Medi-Cal to receive health services, including home-based services, through a single health plan.

