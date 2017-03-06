Corona woman shot by police after she was taken hostage in Redlands agrees to drop lawsuit

Officers carry a woman away to safety after a man reportedly shot at his ex-girlfriend inside the Redlands Office Depot, injuring a bystander in the finger and taking the woman hostage, police said on Thursday, March 24, 2016 in Redlands, Ca. The family of the hostage has identified her as Kristin Bauer, 28 of Corona.

