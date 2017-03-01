Construction to interrupt Metrolink service in Inland Empire
SAN BERNARDINO >> Construction aiming to expand service and connect railways will disrupt Metrolink bus service to the San Bernardino and Rialto stations for three weeks, officials said. “The planned service change is a result of work related to the Downtown San Bernardino Passenger Rail Project , which will connect the San Bernardino Downtown Transit Center to Metrolink's San Bernardino and Inland Empire-Orange County lines,” according to a Metrolink press release.
