Construction to interrupt Metrolink service in Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO >> Construction aiming to expand service and connect railways will disrupt Metrolink bus service to the San Bernardino and Rialto stations for three weeks, officials said. “The planned service change is a result of work related to the Downtown San Bernardino Passenger Rail Project , which will connect the San Bernardino Downtown Transit Center to Metrolink's San Bernardino and Inland Empire-Orange County lines,” according to a Metrolink press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.