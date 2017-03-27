Colton police arrest three men suspected of shooting a man
Shortly before 2:30 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. San Bernardino Avenue where they found a person suffering from a single gunshot wound, a Colton police press release states. Around 10 a.m. the Los Angeles Police Department pulled over the suspect vehicle in Reseda.
