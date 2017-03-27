Colton motorcyclist killed in San Ber...

Colton motorcyclist killed in San Bernardino crash

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> A Colton man was killed Sunday when he slammed his motorcycle into the back of a tractor-trailer along a San Bernardino highway, California Highway Patrol officials said. The unidentified 59-year-old man was riding a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Highway 259, approaching Base Line when CHP officials said he lost control of the motorcycle and struck the rear of tractor-trailer.

San Bernardino, CA

