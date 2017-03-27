Colton motorcyclist died when he hit ...

Colton motorcyclist died when he hit truck in San Bernardino, and CHP seeks big riga s driver

Colton motorcyclist Jesse Hibbler, 49, was killed Sunday, March 26, 2017, when he slammed into a tractor trailer on the southbound Highway 259 near Base Line Street in San Bernardino. The truck's operator fled the scene, and authorities are looking for that driver.

