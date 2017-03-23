Colonies defense attorney accuses retired DA investigator of misleading grand jury
SAN BERNARDINO >> A defense attorney in the Colonies corruption case continued Wednesday to attack a district attorney investigator's testimony about defendant and former county Assistant Assessor Jim Erwin, alleging the investigator lied and misled the indicting grand jury in 2011. Rajan Maline plowed through sustained objections from prosecutor Lewis Cope in the courtroom of Judge Michael A. Smith in San Bernardino Superior Court as he circled back over the previous testimony of Robert Schreiber, who was a supervising investigator for the District Attorney's Office in 2009 and subsequently retired as chief investigator for the office.
