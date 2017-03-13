Career prosecutor named acting US attorney in Los Angeles
This Feb. 10, 2016 file photo shows U.S. Attorney Eileen Decker speaks at a news conference in Los Angeles. A spokesman said Sandra Brown took over the Central District of California on Saturday, March 11, 2017, after Decker resigned.
