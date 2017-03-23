California Sheriffs, immigration and ...

California Sheriffs, immigration and state vs federal discretion, Part 3

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Alpenhorn News

This is the final part in a three-part series focused on a meeting between several California sheriffs, including John McMahon, and then Senator Jeff Sessions on the eve of his confirmation as U.S. Attorney General. Last week's column ended with an introduction to the potential impact of California Senate Bill 54. Although the SB54 is incomplete, the legislation would restrict the extent to which local law enforcement can work with ICE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Alpenhorn News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr AllPhartx 32,818
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 6 hr MATTHEW 998
News Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09) Thu Anonymous 27
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Thu West Coast Warning 1
Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15) Thu Smart and Final E... 4
Review: Summit Container Corporation Mar 22 SUMMIT FONTANA 1
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT! Mar 21 West Coast Alert 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,482 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC