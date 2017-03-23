California Sheriffs, immigration and state vs federal discretion, Part 3
This is the final part in a three-part series focused on a meeting between several California sheriffs, including John McMahon, and then Senator Jeff Sessions on the eve of his confirmation as U.S. Attorney General. Last week's column ended with an introduction to the potential impact of California Senate Bill 54. Although the SB54 is incomplete, the legislation would restrict the extent to which local law enforcement can work with ICE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Alpenhorn News.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|AllPhartx
|32,818
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|MATTHEW
|998
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Anonymous
|27
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Thu
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Smart and Final E...
|4
|Review: Summit Container Corporation
|Mar 22
|SUMMIT FONTANA
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT!
|Mar 21
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC