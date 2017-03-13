California Pilot Program Kicks Off to Test Electric Yard Trucks For Daily Commercial Use
Two Ontario, California, logistics companies took delivery on four zero-emissions electric yard and service trucks as part of efforts to reduce air pollution in Southern California. The four are the first of 27 from BYD Heavy Industries that will be divided between the two companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Maribel Talk to H...
|951
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|AndyPhartss
|32,779
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Sun
|spud
|21
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Mar 10
|ramswell
|50
|Gay Marraige?
|Mar 10
|Mike
|3
|Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|Azulb
|18
|Is there any gay cruising in crestline??? (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|warning
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC