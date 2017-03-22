Cajon Higha s Jonathan Rodgers dubbed...

Cajon Higha s Jonathan Rodgers dubbed 2017 Sir Knight at annual scholarship ball

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Jonathan Rodgers, a senior at Cajon High School in San Bernardino, was dubbed Sir Knight at the 50th annual Social-Lites Beautillion Scholarship Ball on March 11. Themed this year “Men of Tomorrow Pushing Forward,” the grand ball was held in the Renaissance Room of the National Orange Show and Events Center, at 689 South E St. Beautillion chairwoman Lisa Blacksher, who was assisted by co-chairwoman Cynthia Wilhite, said the class of 2017 will continue the tradition of becoming great leaders. Pastor Ollie Jackson Jr., past Sir Knight of 1968, was keynote speaker at the formal event, which honored six young men for their academic achievements, leadership skills and contributions to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr And pharts 32,810
Review: Summit Container Corporation 8 hr SUMMIT FONTANA 1
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 21 hr MARIBEL 984
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT! Tue West Coast Alert 1
News Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08) Mar 16 Bill Braskey 376
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Mar 12 spud 21
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Mar 10 ramswell 50
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC