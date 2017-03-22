Cajon Higha s Jonathan Rodgers dubbed 2017 Sir Knight at annual scholarship ball
Jonathan Rodgers, a senior at Cajon High School in San Bernardino, was dubbed Sir Knight at the 50th annual Social-Lites Beautillion Scholarship Ball on March 11. Themed this year “Men of Tomorrow Pushing Forward,” the grand ball was held in the Renaissance Room of the National Orange Show and Events Center, at 689 South E St. Beautillion chairwoman Lisa Blacksher, who was assisted by co-chairwoman Cynthia Wilhite, said the class of 2017 will continue the tradition of becoming great leaders. Pastor Ollie Jackson Jr., past Sir Knight of 1968, was keynote speaker at the formal event, which honored six young men for their academic achievements, leadership skills and contributions to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|And pharts
|32,810
|Review: Summit Container Corporation
|8 hr
|SUMMIT FONTANA
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|21 hr
|MARIBEL
|984
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT!
|Tue
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Mar 16
|Bill Braskey
|376
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Mar 12
|spud
|21
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Mar 10
|ramswell
|50
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC