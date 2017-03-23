By-district voting transition process...

By-district voting transition process causes concern, confusion and consternation in Hesperia

The City Council and several residents voiced their confusion and displeasure over the transition process from its current at-large election system to a by-district election system. During Tuesday night's meeting and the second public hearing of the agenda item, National Demographics Corporation Vice President Justin Levitt reviewed the transition process that includes a "public participation kit" allowing residents to “draw” a map that divides Hesperia into five districts.

