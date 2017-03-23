By-district voting transition process causes concern, confusion and consternation in Hesperia
The City Council and several residents voiced their confusion and displeasure over the transition process from its current at-large election system to a by-district election system. During Tuesday night's meeting and the second public hearing of the agenda item, National Demographics Corporation Vice President Justin Levitt reviewed the transition process that includes a "public participation kit" allowing residents to “draw” a map that divides Hesperia into five districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|AllPhartx
|32,818
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|10 hr
|MATTHEW
|998
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Anonymous
|27
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Thu
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Smart and Final E...
|4
|Review: Summit Container Corporation
|Mar 22
|SUMMIT FONTANA
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT!
|Mar 21
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC