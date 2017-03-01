Business Workshop - Are You driving Y...

Business Workshop - Are You driving Your schedule or is Your Schedule Driving You?

Emma Jeff, the "Get It Done Diva" will be conducting her "Moving into Your Ideal Schedule" workshop on March 8 at the Coachella Valley Woman's Business Center . The workshop is designed to help small business owners regain control over their life by mastering their time.

