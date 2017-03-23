Breaking the Cycle: SB District Attorney's Office Works at National ...
San Bernardino, CA - Working in conjunction with the Women Prosecutors Section of the National District Attorneys Association , the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office assisted in developing a Best Practices Guide aimed at combatting domestic violence. According to Assistant District Attorney Mary Ashley-who is currently vice-chair of the Women Prosecutors Section alongside Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey-the newly-released National Domestic Violence Prosecution Best Practices Guide is aimed at informing and recommending practices that are effective and consistent throughout the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Life Pharts
|32,816
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|18 hr
|MARIBEL
|997
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Anonymous
|27
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Thu
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Smart and Final E...
|4
|Review: Summit Container Corporation
|Wed
|SUMMIT FONTANA
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT!
|Mar 21
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC