Breaking the Cycle: SB District Attorney's Office Works at National ...

San Bernardino, CA - Working in conjunction with the Women Prosecutors Section of the National District Attorneys Association , the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office assisted in developing a Best Practices Guide aimed at combatting domestic violence. According to Assistant District Attorney Mary Ashley-who is currently vice-chair of the Women Prosecutors Section alongside Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey-the newly-released National Domestic Violence Prosecution Best Practices Guide is aimed at informing and recommending practices that are effective and consistent throughout the nation.

