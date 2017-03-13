Boarded-up San Bernardino restaurant goes up in flames, the cause is suspicious
SAN BERNARDINO >> Once a gathering spot for locals, the former J's Restaurant is now just a shell of a building after fire gutted the boarded-up, A-Frame structure late Monday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., firefighters received multiple 911 calls citing heavy smoke and fire coming from a structure at 250 E. Highland Ave. They found the former diner fully involved and began to attack the blaze from all sides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|Maribel and Jenny
|956
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|HimPhartt
|32,783
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Mar 12
|spud
|21
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Mar 10
|ramswell
|50
|Gay Marraige?
|Mar 10
|Mike
|3
|Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|Azulb
|18
|Is there any gay cruising in crestline??? (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|warning
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC