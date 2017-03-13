Boarded-up San Bernardino restaurant goes up in flames, the cause is suspicious

SAN BERNARDINO >> Once a gathering spot for locals, the former J's Restaurant is now just a shell of a building after fire gutted the boarded-up, A-Frame structure late Monday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., firefighters received multiple 911 calls citing heavy smoke and fire coming from a structure at 250 E. Highland Ave. They found the former diner fully involved and began to attack the blaze from all sides.

