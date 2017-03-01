Bill would help pay for last leg of Gold Line extension into San Bernardino County

A bill recently introduced in the state Legislature would pay for about half the cost of the final leg of a Gold Line Foothill extension from Claremont to Montclair, the office of Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, D-Chino, announced Thursday. Rodriguez's bill would send $30 million from the state general fund to the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, which has already set aside $38 million to pay to build the route.

